DCW standalone net profit rises 80.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.58% to Rs 579.23 crore

Net profit of DCW rose 80.67% to Rs 48.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 26.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 11.58% to Rs 579.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 655.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

