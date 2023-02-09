DCW standalone net profit rises 80.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.58% to Rs 579.23 croreNet profit of DCW rose 80.67% to Rs 48.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 26.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 11.58% to Rs 579.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 655.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales579.23655.12 -12 OPM %17.5213.62 -PBDT85.8063.02 36 PBT63.1440.87 54 NP48.2226.69 81
