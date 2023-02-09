Sapphire Foods India consolidated net profit declines 36.11% in the December 2022 quarter

-

Sales rise 17.45% to Rs 596.13 croreNet profit of Sapphire Foods India declined 36.11% to Rs 32.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 51.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.45% to Rs 596.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 507.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales596.13507.54 17 OPM %19.5722.56 -PBDT101.64103.89 -2 PBT33.5752.55 -36 NP32.6151.04 -36
