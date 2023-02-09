Refnol Resins & Chemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Refnol Resins & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Sreechem Resins reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Sreechem Resins standalone net profit rises 766.67% in the September 2022 quarter
Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit rises 103.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Basic materials shares gain
-
Sales rise 23.32% to Rs 17.08 croreNet profit of Refnol Resins & Chemicals reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.32% to Rs 17.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales17.0813.85 23 OPM %3.982.24 -PBDT0.410.11 273 PBT0.27-0.05 LP NP0.27-0.05 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU