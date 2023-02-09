JUST IN
Refnol Resins & Chemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.32% to Rs 17.08 crore

Net profit of Refnol Resins & Chemicals reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.32% to Rs 17.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales17.0813.85 23 OPM %3.982.24 -PBDT0.410.11 273 PBT0.27-0.05 LP NP0.27-0.05 LP

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 14:43 IST

