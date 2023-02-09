Murudeshwar Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 1.34% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 16.10% to Rs 43.85 croreNet profit of Murudeshwar Ceramics declined 1.34% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.10% to Rs 43.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 37.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales43.8537.77 16 OPM %16.3717.00 -PBDT4.383.95 11 PBT1.771.51 17 NP1.471.49 -1
