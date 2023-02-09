JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Indices pares losses; Sensex adds 119 pts; IT shares advance
Business Standard

Murudeshwar Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 1.34% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 16.10% to Rs 43.85 crore

Net profit of Murudeshwar Ceramics declined 1.34% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.10% to Rs 43.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 37.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales43.8537.77 16 OPM %16.3717.00 -PBDT4.383.95 11 PBT1.771.51 17 NP1.471.49 -1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 14:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU