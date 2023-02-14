Deccan Cements standalone net profit declines 55.31% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.81% to Rs 211.13 crore

Net profit of Deccan Cements declined 55.31% to Rs 12.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.81% to Rs 211.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 190.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.211.13190.5411.8622.6623.4342.9716.5436.6212.1627.21

