Deccan Cements standalone net profit declines 55.31% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.81% to Rs 211.13 crore

Net profit of Deccan Cements declined 55.31% to Rs 12.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.81% to Rs 211.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 190.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales211.13190.54 11 OPM %11.8622.66 -PBDT23.4342.97 -45 PBT16.5436.62 -55 NP12.1627.21 -55

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:28 IST

