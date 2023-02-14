Medico Intercontinental consolidated net profit rises 16.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.73% to Rs 18.07 crore

Net profit of Medico Intercontinental rose 16.00% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.73% to Rs 18.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.18.0717.596.146.481.211.051.161.000.870.75

