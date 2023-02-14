JUST IN
Medico Intercontinental consolidated net profit rises 16.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.73% to Rs 18.07 crore

Net profit of Medico Intercontinental rose 16.00% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.73% to Rs 18.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales18.0717.59 3 OPM %6.146.48 -PBDT1.211.05 15 PBT1.161.00 16 NP0.870.75 16

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:19 IST

