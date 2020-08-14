Deccan Cements standalone net profit rises 11.96% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.86% to Rs 138.61 crore

Net profit of Deccan Cements rose 11.96% to Rs 26.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 23.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 23.86% to Rs 138.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 182.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.138.61182.0528.8122.2040.6341.0335.0836.0726.1223.33

