Deccan Cements standalone net profit rises 11.96% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.86% to Rs 138.61 crore

Net profit of Deccan Cements rose 11.96% to Rs 26.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 23.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 23.86% to Rs 138.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 182.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales138.61182.05 -24 OPM %28.8122.20 -PBDT40.6341.03 -1 PBT35.0836.07 -3 NP26.1223.33 12

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 14:13 IST

