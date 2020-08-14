Nirlon standalone net profit rises 26.68% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 5.88% to Rs 79.80 crore

Net profit of Nirlon rose 26.68% to Rs 32.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 25.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 5.88% to Rs 79.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 75.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.79.8075.3775.6177.5557.1048.9545.2835.7932.4825.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)