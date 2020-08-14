Nirlon standalone net profit rises 26.68% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 5.88% to Rs 79.80 croreNet profit of Nirlon rose 26.68% to Rs 32.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 25.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 5.88% to Rs 79.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 75.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales79.8075.37 6 OPM %75.6177.55 -PBDT57.1048.95 17 PBT45.2835.79 27 NP32.4825.64 27
