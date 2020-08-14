JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Peeti Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Nirlon standalone net profit rises 26.68% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 5.88% to Rs 79.80 crore

Net profit of Nirlon rose 26.68% to Rs 32.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 25.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 5.88% to Rs 79.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 75.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales79.8075.37 6 OPM %75.6177.55 -PBDT57.1048.95 17 PBT45.2835.79 27 NP32.4825.64 27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 13:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU