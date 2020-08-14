Ceejay Finance standalone net profit declines 13.99% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 8.37% to Rs 3.83 croreNet profit of Ceejay Finance declined 13.99% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 8.37% to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.834.18 -8 OPM %60.0561.96 -PBDT1.661.98 -16 PBT1.621.95 -17 NP1.231.43 -14
