Ceejay Finance standalone net profit declines 13.99% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Ceejay Finance declined 13.99% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 8.37% to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.3.834.1860.0561.961.661.981.621.951.231.43

