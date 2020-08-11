Decorous Investment And Trading Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Decorous Investment And Trading Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation consolidated net profit rises 62.07% in the June 2020 quarter
Alankit consolidated net profit declines 45.66% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.02 croreNet profit of Decorous Investment And Trading Co reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.020.01 100 OPM %-50.00-200.00 -PBDT0.020 0 PBT0.020 0 NP0.020 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU