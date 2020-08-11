Decorous Investment And Trading Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net profit of Decorous Investment And Trading Co reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.020.01-50.00-200.000.0200.0200.020

