Sutlej Textiles and Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 34.43 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 71.01% to Rs 188.02 crore

Net loss of Sutlej Textiles and Industries reported to Rs 34.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 8.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 71.01% to Rs 188.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 648.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales188.02648.64 -71 OPM %-13.336.71 -PBDT-31.2937.75 PL PBT-51.5513.11 PL NP-34.438.56 PL

First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 13:57 IST

