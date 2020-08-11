Motherson Sumi Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 810.45 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 49.49% to Rs 8431.23 crore

Net loss of Motherson Sumi Systems reported to Rs 810.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 331.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 49.49% to Rs 8431.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16691.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.8431.2316691.00-7.477.52-693.641174.56-1405.96538.04-810.45331.55

