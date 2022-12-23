Deep Industries receives order worth Rs 135.19 cr

-
Deep Industries has received Letter of Award from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation yesterday i.e 22 December 2022, for hiring of gas compression services at Balol GGS I for a period of 03 (Three) years and the total estimated value of the said Award is approximately Rs 135.19 crore.
