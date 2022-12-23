Deep Industries receives order worth Rs 135.19 cr

JUST IN
Deep Industries has received Letter of Award from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation yesterday i.e 22 December 2022, for hiring of gas compression services at Balol GGS I for a period of 03 (Three) years and the total estimated value of the said Award is approximately Rs 135.19 crore.

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 18:19 IST

