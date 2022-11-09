Deepak Spinners standalone net profit rises 13.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.67% to Rs 157.00 crore

Net profit of Deepak Spinners rose 13.43% to Rs 13.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.67% to Rs 157.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 159.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.157.00159.6713.5712.3621.4419.3717.5815.4013.0911.54

