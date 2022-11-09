Deepak Spinners standalone net profit rises 13.43% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 1.67% to Rs 157.00 croreNet profit of Deepak Spinners rose 13.43% to Rs 13.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.67% to Rs 157.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 159.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales157.00159.67 -2 OPM %13.5712.36 -PBDT21.4419.37 11 PBT17.5815.40 14 NP13.0911.54 13
