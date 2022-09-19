Delhi HC allows Natco Pharma to launch Chlorantraniliprole and its formulations

Natco Pharma today received Order from Hon'ble High Court of Delhi stating that NATCO is allowed to launch Chlorantraniliprole (CTPR) and its formulations, through its non-infringing process.

NATCO is the 1st Company in India to have received its registration approval given by Central Insecticide Board & Registration Committee (CIB&RC) recorded in its Minutes of the 425th Meeting held on 25 January 2021, for indigenous manufacture of Chlorantraniliprole (CTPR) Technical 93.00% w/w min. under Section 9(3).

CTPR technical is formulated into broad spectrum insecticides used across wide range of crops for pest management.

NATCO estimates the current market size of CTPR containing products in India to be over Rs 2000 crore. The Company plans to launch its products very shortly.

