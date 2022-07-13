Adani Ports achieves 100 MMT cargo volume in Q1 FY23

Targets 500 MMT of cargo volume by 2025

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has clocked a cargo throughput of 100 MMT in the first 99 days of FY23. APSEZ hit this record volume on 8 July 2022. The milestone is significant as it demonstrates the rapidly improving efficiency of APSEZ, which needed a year to achieve 100 MMT cargo volume FY2014.

The ability of APSEZ to handle 100 MMT cargo volume in less than one-third time when compared to the time taken in 2014 is driven by tech-based innovations to integrate conventional business processes with new age digital technologies. Other major factors that have catalysed APSEZ's cargo highpoints are improved efficiencies in fleet and fuel management, asset monitoring, mobility, operational intelligence and performance monitoring of the applications.

APSEZ has set itself a target of 500 MMT of cargo throughput by 2025. In pursuit of this goal, the company has consistently raised its cargo throughput year after year. It had reached the 100 MMT cargo throughput in 109 days last year.

The present growth in cargo is supported by a 12% Y-o-Y jump in June 2022 at 31.88 MMT. Coal volumes have continued to show strong recovery of 25% over the previous year. Compared to the previous year, other key segments that have led this monthly surge are crude at 17% and container at 6%. With a monthly growth volume of 21%, Mundra led this record performance followed by Hazira, Kattupalli & Ennore combined, and Dahej.

