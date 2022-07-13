SC Soft bags order for upgradation of Ecuador's Quito Metro

-
The order is under the project for upgradation of the Metro de Quito, also known as Quito Metro, underground rail mass transit system in Quito, the capital of Ecuador. The present order covers first metro line in Quito, the capital of Ecuador is a 22.5km line from Quitumbe to El Labrador has 15 stations, including five intermodal interchanges.
SC Soft will provide payment devices with its Validator (SCV 500) under this project.
The gates will be with pole-mounted validators (646) and passenger enquiry terminal (46) to allow passengers to utilise contactless cards and QR tickets on paper and mobile. EMV system is envisaged to also be included in the next phase of the metro.
