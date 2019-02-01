Volumes jump at Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd counter

witnessed volume of 52385 shares by 14:17 IST on NSE, a 10.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4903 shares

Vedanta Ltd, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd, Venkys (India) Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 February 2019.

witnessed volume of 52385 shares by 14:17 IST on NSE, a 10.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4903 shares. The stock increased 1.87% to Rs.87.15. Volumes stood at 6625 shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 840.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 80.11 lakh shares. The stock dropped 16.77% to Rs.164.25. Volumes stood at 134.04 lakh shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 107.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.18 lakh shares. The stock dropped 4.00% to Rs.149.95. Volumes stood at 20.18 lakh shares in the last session.

notched up volume of 6.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 76813 shares. The stock slipped 4.96% to Rs.2,355.35. Volumes stood at 4.42 lakh shares in the last session.

notched up volume of 59479 shares by 14:18 IST on NSE, a 5.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11431 shares. The stock slipped 2.89% to Rs.1,043.25. Volumes stood at 60186 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)