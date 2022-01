Dhabriya Polywood jumps after order win

Dhabriya Polywood rose 6.76% to Rs 101.90 after the company said it has received orders worth Rs 17.36 crore for uPVC doors & windows.

Dhabriya Polywood said it has received work orders for supply and installation of uPVC doors and windows for total value of Rs 17.36 crore for projects at Gurgaon & Lucknow.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Dhabriya Polywood rose 31.09% to Rs 1.56 crore on 37.92% rise in net sales to Rs 39.86 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Dhabriya Polywood manufactures uPVC and PVC products for a wide range of building interior & exterior applications.

