Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 4.7 points or 0.25% at 1884.42 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 2.45%), GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 2.26%),Route Mobile Ltd (down 0.82%),Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 0.71%),Indus Towers Ltd (down 0.69%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 0.6%), Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.44%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.36%), and ITI Ltd (down 0.04%).

On the other hand, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 4.99%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 1.4%), and Tejas Networks Ltd (up 1.26%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 89.81 or 0.15% at 59691.65.

The Nifty 50 index was up 45.75 points or 0.26% at 17791.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 120.7 points or 0.4% at 30025.48.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 44.67 points or 0.5% at 8958.96.

On BSE,2078 shares were trading in green, 1271 were trading in red and 90 were unchanged.

