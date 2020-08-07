Dhanashree Electronics standalone net profit declines 24.43% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 49.29% to Rs 13.85 crore

Net profit of Dhanashree Electronics declined 24.43% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 49.29% to Rs 13.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.72% to Rs 2.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.52% to Rs 45.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 43.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

