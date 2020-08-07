JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Barometers trade flat, broader market rallies
Business Standard

Dhanashree Electronics standalone net profit declines 24.43% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 49.29% to Rs 13.85 crore

Net profit of Dhanashree Electronics declined 24.43% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 49.29% to Rs 13.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.72% to Rs 2.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.52% to Rs 45.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 43.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales13.8527.31 -49 45.8143.83 5 OPM %16.2510.18 -18.7519.90 - PBDT1.151.68 -32 3.583.50 2 PBT1.041.60 -35 3.173.13 1 NP0.991.31 -24 2.662.54 5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 14:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU