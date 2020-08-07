BEML reports consolidated net loss of Rs 134.00 crore in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Net Loss of BEML reported to Rs 134.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 98.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 32.68% to Rs 390.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 580.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales390.45580.02 -33 OPM %-30.27-13.46 -PBDT-115.85-79.94 -45 PBT-134.00-98.21 -36 NP-134.00-98.21 -36

First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 14:12 IST

