Western India Plywoods standalone net profit declines 58.33% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.12% to Rs 20.66 crore

Net profit of Western India Plywoods declined 58.33% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.12% to Rs 20.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.86% to Rs 1.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.70% to Rs 92.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 97.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

