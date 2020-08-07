Western India Plywoods standalone net profit declines 58.33% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 13.12% to Rs 20.66 croreNet profit of Western India Plywoods declined 58.33% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.12% to Rs 20.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 21.86% to Rs 1.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.70% to Rs 92.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 97.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales20.6623.78 -13 92.3997.97 -6 OPM %4.707.28 -6.477.65 - PBDT0.621.06 -42 4.445.07 -12 PBT0.180.54 -67 2.303.02 -24 NP0.150.36 -58 1.682.15 -22
