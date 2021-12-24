Dhruv Consultancy Services secures contract worth Rs 5.13 cr

-
Dhruv Consultancy Services has received letter of award for the Consultancy Services as the Independent Engineer for Supervision of Development of Six Lane Chittoor-Thatchur Highway from Km 61.380 to Km 116.100 on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojna in the state of Andhra Pradesh & Tamil Nadu on HAM Mode (Package II) from the office of General Manager (Tech), National Highways Authority of India, New Delhi.
Fees towards the Independent Engineer's Services for the said Project will be Rs. 5.13 crore excluding taxes.
The Contract period will be 48 months.
