Canara Bank plans to raise USD 500 mn under MTN programme

Canara plans to raise long term foreign currency funds by issuing Senior Unsecured Bonds (Medium Term Notes) in the international markets to the extent of USD 500 Million under its Medium Term Notes (MTN) Programme, depending on the market conditions.

The proposed foreign currency funds raised through issue of Senior Unsecured Bonds (Medium Term Notes) will be utilized for deploying in long term assets by the Bank's foreign branches.

The Bank, acting through its branch, has scheduled a series of fixed-income investor meetings (Road shows/Investor Meet) in Singapore, Hong Kong and on 19 March 2019 & 20 March 2019, for the aforesaid MTN programme.

