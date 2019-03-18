Tata Communications wins 2019 Global Product Line Strategy Leadership Award for Global Hybrid Cloud Services

-
Tata Communications announced that Frost & Sullivan has awarded Tata Communications with the 2019 Global Product Line Strategy Leadership Award for Global Hybrid Cloud Services.
The award recognizes the company as a leader in creating a robust, global hybrid cloud offering. Today, Tata Communications' IZO cloud enablement platform acts as a one-stop-shop for customers looking to pursue more deliberate multi-cloud and hybrid cloud strategies to balance performance and cost while meeting the specific needs of applications and workloads.
