Tata Communications wins 2019 Global Product Line Strategy Leadership Award for Global Hybrid Cloud Services

Tata Communications announced that Frost & Sullivan has awarded Tata Communications with the 2019 Global Product Line Strategy Leadership Award for Global Hybrid Cloud Services.

The award recognizes the company as a leader in creating a robust, global hybrid cloud offering. Today, Tata Communications' IZO cloud enablement platform acts as a one-stop-shop for customers looking to pursue more deliberate multi-cloud and hybrid cloud strategies to balance performance and cost while meeting the specific needs of applications and workloads.

First Published: Mon, March 18 2019. 19:10 IST

