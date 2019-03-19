Majesco announces leadership change

On 18 March 2019Majesco, USA, the insurance arm and subsidiary of Majesco announced the following leadership change on 18 March 2019 -
1) Promotion of Manish D. Shah as 'President and Chief Product Officer' of Majesco, with effect from 15 March 2019;
2) Appointment of Jim Miller as 'Chief Revenue Officer' of Majesco, with effect from 18 March 2019; and
