Voltas launches new range of Voltas Adjustable Inverter ACs

is launching its new range of Adjustable Inverter ACs. Voltas' Adjustable Inverter AC comes with the unique value proposition of 'Flexible Air Conditioning' that allows the user to switch from 1.5 Ton to 1 Ton capacity, and vice versa, depending on the ambient heat or number of people in the room; leading to savings and optimization of running cost.

The overall 2019 AC product range includes over 100 SKUs, with 39 SKUs in Inverter ACs, 26 in Split ACs and 32 in ACs, besides Cassette and ACs.

The Company has also launched 39 new SKUs of its Voltas Fresh Air Coolers with Smart Humidity Controller, under various sub-categories such as Personal, Window, and The Company also strengthened its overall portfolio by introducing 43 SKUs of Commercial Refrigeration products, including Convertible Freezer, Freezer on Wheel and Curved Glass Freezer.

The Company has launched 25 SKUs of Water Dispensers and 22 new SKUs of Water Coolers.

Through its new Home Appliances brand, Voltas Beko, the Company has launched 31 SKUs of Refrigerators including a bottom mounted refrigerator series, and a new handle design, with new floral pattern. Voltas Beko launched 5 SKUs of Front Load Washing Machines with AutoDose Technology, 12 SKUs of Top Load Washing Machines with Dual Power Rain feature and 9 SKUs of Semi-Automatic Washing Machines, with Toughened Glass and Soft Fall features. The brand also launched 3 SKUs of Dishwashers and 9 SKUs of Convection Microwaves.

