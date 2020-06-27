Dhunseri Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.72 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Dhunseri Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.81 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Kanco Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Jay Shree Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.00 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Mohit Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
-
Sales decline 28.34% to Rs 40.49 croreNet Loss of Dhunseri Tea & Industries reported to Rs 24.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.34% to Rs 40.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 56.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 160.50% to Rs 73.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.73% to Rs 302.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 324.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales40.4956.50 -28 302.48324.29 -7 OPM %-78.090.69 -6.1319.33 - PBDT-31.201.19 PL 13.3460.20 -78 PBT-34.94-4.11 -750 -6.1441.54 PL NP-24.72-0.94 -2530 73.2028.10 160
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU