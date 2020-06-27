Dhunseri Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.72 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.34% to Rs 40.49 crore

Net Loss of Dhunseri Tea & Industries reported to Rs 24.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.34% to Rs 40.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 56.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 160.50% to Rs 73.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.73% to Rs 302.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 324.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

40.4956.50302.48324.29-78.090.696.1319.33-31.201.1913.3460.20-34.94-4.11-6.1441.54-24.72-0.9473.2028.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)