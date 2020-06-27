JUST IN
Board of IDBI Bank approves divestment of stake held in IDBI Federal Life Insurance Compony
Dhunseri Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.72 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.34% to Rs 40.49 crore

Net Loss of Dhunseri Tea & Industries reported to Rs 24.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.34% to Rs 40.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 56.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 160.50% to Rs 73.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.73% to Rs 302.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 324.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales40.4956.50 -28 302.48324.29 -7 OPM %-78.090.69 -6.1319.33 - PBDT-31.201.19 PL 13.3460.20 -78 PBT-34.94-4.11 -750 -6.1441.54 PL NP-24.72-0.94 -2530 73.2028.10 160

First Published: Sat, June 27 2020. 12:06 IST

