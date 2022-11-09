Dhunseri Ventures consolidated net profit rises 265.16% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.84% to Rs 49.63 crore

Net profit of Dhunseri Ventures rose 265.16% to Rs 215.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 58.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.84% to Rs 49.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 45.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.49.6345.6054.8361.60284.2080.96278.8975.23215.3058.96

