Dhunseri Ventures consolidated net profit rises 265.16% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.84% to Rs 49.63 crore

Net profit of Dhunseri Ventures rose 265.16% to Rs 215.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 58.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.84% to Rs 49.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 45.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales49.6345.60 9 OPM %54.8361.60 -PBDT284.2080.96 251 PBT278.8975.23 271 NP215.3058.96 265

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 16:04 IST

