Orient Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.50 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.35% to Rs 615.28 croreNet loss of Orient Cement reported to Rs 9.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 56.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.35% to Rs 615.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 613.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales615.28613.12 0 OPM %5.2921.85 -PBDT26.84122.08 -78 PBT-10.0985.65 PL NP-9.5056.88 PL
