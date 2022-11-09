Grovy India standalone net profit rises 135.71% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 48.28% to Rs 2.70 croreNet profit of Grovy India rose 135.71% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 48.28% to Rs 2.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.705.22 -48 OPM %21.85-0.57 -PBDT0.520.16 225 PBT0.510.14 264 NP0.330.14 136
