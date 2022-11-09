Igarashi Motors India standalone net profit declines 90.86% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.27% to Rs 173.73 crore

Net profit of Igarashi Motors India declined 90.86% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.27% to Rs 173.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 158.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.173.73158.998.8411.6912.8318.500.767.190.475.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)