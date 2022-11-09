Igarashi Motors India standalone net profit declines 90.86% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Igarashi Motors India reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.28 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Tata Motors to buy Ford India Sanand plant
Tata Motors to expand EV portfolio; to roll out Tiago EV
Radix Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the September 2022 quarter
DE Nora India standalone net profit declines 57.98% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 9.27% to Rs 173.73 croreNet profit of Igarashi Motors India declined 90.86% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.27% to Rs 173.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 158.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales173.73158.99 9 OPM %8.8411.69 -PBDT12.8318.50 -31 PBT0.767.19 -89 NP0.475.14 -91
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU