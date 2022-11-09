JUST IN
Igarashi Motors India standalone net profit declines 90.86% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.27% to Rs 173.73 crore

Net profit of Igarashi Motors India declined 90.86% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.27% to Rs 173.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 158.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales173.73158.99 9 OPM %8.8411.69 -PBDT12.8318.50 -31 PBT0.767.19 -89 NP0.475.14 -91

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 16:03 IST

