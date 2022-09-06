RIL, DreamFolks Services, Narayana Hrudayalaya in focus

Reliance Industries (RIL): RIL has signed definitive agreements to acquire a 79.4% stake in SenseHawk Inc (SenseHawk) for a total transaction value of $32 million, including funding for future growth, commercial rollout of products, and R&D.
DreamFolks Services: Shares of DreamFolks Services will debut on the bourses today, 6 September 2022. Issue price is Rs 326 per share.
Narayana Hrudayalaya: Narayana Hrudayalaya has signed a Business Transfer Agreement with Shiva and Shiva Orthopaedic Hospital Private Limited to acquire its Orthopedic and Trauma Hospital (Sparsh Hosur Road unit), situated at Narayana Health City campus, Bengaluru as a going concern on slump sale basis for aggregate cash consideration of Rs 200 crore.
DCW: The company has made the full & final payment towards redemption of the balance 2,700 OCDs having face value of Rs.1,00,000/- each, to the OCD holders on due date i.e. 5 September 2022.
Marksans Pharma: The company has redeemed 500,000 7% Redeemable Cumulative Preference Shares of Rs. 100/- each face value (Preference Shares) fully at par. Accordingly, there is no Issued and Paid-up Preference Share Capital with effect from 5th September 2022.
Reliance Power: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 8 September 2022 , to consider and approve raising of long term resources from domestic and/or global markets, inter alia, by issue of equity shares/ equity linked securities/ warrants convertible into equity shares, by way of preferential issue, FCCB or any other method.
