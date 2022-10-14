L&T spurts after construction arm bags 'significant' orders

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) gained 2.91% to Rs 1,930.50 after the EPC company announced that its construction arm has secured 'significant' orders for its water & effluent treatment business.

As per L&T classification, the value of the significant project is Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

The EPC major said that the water & effluent treatment business of L&T Construction has secured repeat orders from the Narmada Water Resources, Water Supply & Kalpsar Department, Government of Gujarat, to execute pumping system and pipeline works from Tappar Dam to Nirona Dam (Northern Link). This is the single largest order secured by the business in Gujarat, it added.

The scope of work involves design, supply, construction & commissioning of pump houses & pipelines, with associated electrical & automation works. The turnkey project aims to strengthen water resources in Kachchh district of Gujarat by filling existing reservoirs that will irrigate 36,392 hectare (Ha) of land.

The order reinforces the customer's trust in L&T's capability to undertake projects of social importance in seismically sensitive areas with the larger goal of agricultural development and water conservation, the company stated.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.

The EPC major's consolidated net profit surged 44.9% to Rs 1,702.07 crore on 22.2% jump in net sales to Rs 35,853.20 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

