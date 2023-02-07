Digjam reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.54 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 18.82% to Rs 8.93 croreNet Loss of Digjam reported to Rs 5.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 18.82% to Rs 8.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8.9311.00 -19 OPM %-2.69-6.91 -PBDT-1.48-1.46 -1 PBT-1.64-2.01 18 NP-5.54-2.01 -176
