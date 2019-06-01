Diligent Media Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.13 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 1.41% to Rs 33.86 croreNet Loss of Diligent Media Corporation reported to Rs 15.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 33.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.41% to Rs 33.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 33.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 57.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 98.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.91% to Rs 114.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 124.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales33.8633.39 1 114.22124.03 -8 OPM %4.34-5.75 --14.83-10.07 - PBDT-6.66-9.50 30 -56.13-47.43 -18 PBT-9.76-12.67 23 -68.90-59.98 -15 NP-15.13-33.95 55 -57.63-98.18 41
