Varun Mercantile standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Reported sales nilNet profit of Varun Mercantile declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 and during the previous year ended March 2018.
