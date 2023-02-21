Volumes jump at Shilpa Medicare Ltd counter

Shilpa Medicare Ltd witnessed volume of 83.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.80 lakh shares

Uflex Ltd, G R Infraprojects Ltd, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, Symphony Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 February 2023.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd witnessed volume of 83.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.80 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.73% to Rs.298.85. Volumes stood at 28.43 lakh shares in the last session.

Uflex Ltd witnessed volume of 6.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.18 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.69% to Rs.473.00. Volumes stood at 70271 shares in the last session.

G R Infraprojects Ltd witnessed volume of 2.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55963 shares. The stock dropped 0.47% to Rs.1,149.00. Volumes stood at 41712 shares in the last session.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd saw volume of 139.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31.78 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.27% to Rs.144.15. Volumes stood at 47.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Symphony Ltd saw volume of 9.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.20 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.44% to Rs.1,107.20. Volumes stood at 37826 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)