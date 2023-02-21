Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 22.84 points or 0.71% at 3186.77 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 3.64%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 1.47%),DLF Ltd (down 1.29%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.81%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 0.38%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.27%), and Sobha Ltd (down 0.21%).

On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.98%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.93%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.12%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 173.64 or 0.29% at 60865.18.

The Nifty 50 index was up 29.4 points or 0.16% at 17874.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 10.77 points or 0.04% at 27991.5.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 4.08 points or 0.05% at 8827.71.

On BSE,1550 shares were trading in green, 1828 were trading in red and 163 were unchanged.

