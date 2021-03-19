Dilip Buildcon bags LoA for two projects from NHAI

Dilip Buildcon has received letter of acceptance (LoA) for two new HAM projects under Bharatmala Pariyojana, phase I in the state of Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of Puducherry.

The first project entails a four laning of Viluppuram Puducherry under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase I (Residual NHDP IV works) on HAM in Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of Puducherry. The construction length is 29 km long. The bid project cost is Rs 1,013 crore and is expected to be completed within 24 months.

The second project is a four laning of Puducherry-Poondiyankuppam under Bharatmala Pariyoiana Phase I on HAM in Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of Puducherry. The construction length is 38 km long. The bid project cost is Rs 1,228 crore and is expected to be executed within 24 months.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 107.4% to Rs 181.91 crore on 7.1% increase in net sales to Rs 2,746.19 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Shares of Dilip Buildcon lost 1.26% to Rs 604.40 on BSE. Dilip Buildcon is one of the leading full-service infrastructure company with construction capabilities in roads & bridges, mining, water sanitation, sewage and dams with a presence in over 19 states.

