Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Oswal Agro Mills Ltd, STL Global Ltd, Rana Sugars Ltd and Elecon Engineering Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 March 2021.

Oswal Agro Mills Ltd, STL Global Ltd, Rana Sugars Ltd and Elecon Engineering Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 March 2021.

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd tumbled 13.38% to Rs 138.5 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 86939 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25328 shares in the past one month.

Oswal Agro Mills Ltd crashed 12.49% to Rs 10.51. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34271 shares in the past one month.

STL Global Ltd lost 11.13% to Rs 9.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15365 shares in the past one month.

Rana Sugars Ltd fell 9.90% to Rs 7.83. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd plummeted 9.63% to Rs 58.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 86679 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)