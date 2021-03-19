GAIL, RMC sign agreement for setting up biogas plant

GAIL (India) on Thursday announced that it has signed a concession agreement with Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) for setting up Compressed Biogas (CBG) Plant in Ranchi.

As per the agreement, GAIL will setup CBG Plant for processing 150 tons per day of Organic Municipal Solid Waste (MSW). The CBG plant will produce 5 tons of CBG per day and approximately 25 tons of fermented bio manure per day.

GAIL further added CBG plant would be beneficial for people of Ranchi by producing clean & green fuel and will be a step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Shares of GAIL (India) were trading 2.15% lower at Rs 132.25 on BSE. GAIL (India) is an integrated energy company in the hydrocarbon sector and is engaged in gas marketing.

