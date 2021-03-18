Infibeam Avenues Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

REC Ltd, Astral Poly Technik Ltd, Saregama India Ltd and Bank of Maharashtra are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 March 2021.

REC Ltd, Astral Poly Technik Ltd, Saregama India Ltd and Bank of Maharashtra are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 March 2021.

Infibeam Avenues Ltd tumbled 14.49% to Rs 43.25 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

REC Ltd lost 7.05% to Rs 140.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Astral Poly Technik Ltd crashed 6.84% to Rs 1717.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 25177 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11636 shares in the past one month.

Saregama India Ltd dropped 6.83% to Rs 1492.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5633 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12199 shares in the past one month.

Bank of Maharashtra fell 6.81% to Rs 19.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)