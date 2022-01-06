Dilip Buildcon completes Wardha-Budbori project in Maharashtra

-
ALSO READ
Dilip Buildcon completes road project (Sangli-Solapur section) in Maharashtra
Dilip Buildcon receives provisional completion certificate for road project in Andhra Pradesh
Dilip Buildcon gains after subsidiary executes concession agreement with NHAI
Maruti Suzuki, Vedanta, Angel One in focus
Dilip Buildcon rises on receiving LoA from NHAI for Andhra-based project
-
Dilip Buildcon announced the completion of project on 'four laning of Wardha-Budbori section of NH-361 (from 455.5 km to 524.69 km)' under NH(O) in Maharashtra on hybrid annuity mode (HAM).
The completion certificate has been issued by the authority on 4 January 2022 and has declared the project fit for entry into commercial operation as on 4 January 2022. The cost of the project was Rs 1,065.51 crore.
The company recorded a consolidated net loss of Rs 441.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 as against net profit of Rs 17.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2020. The net sales rose 30.6% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) to Rs 2,855.52 crore in Q2 FY22.
Dilip Buildcon is one of the leading full-service infrastructure company with construction capabilities in roads & bridges, mining, water sanitation, sewage and dams with a presence in over 19 states.
Shares of Dilip Buildcon rose 0.21% to Rs 428.85 on BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU