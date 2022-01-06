Dilip Buildcon completes Wardha-Budbori project in Maharashtra

Dilip Buildcon announced the completion of project on 'four laning of Wardha-Budbori section of NH-361 (from 455.5 km to 524.69 km)' under NH(O) in Maharashtra on hybrid annuity mode (HAM).

The completion certificate has been issued by the authority on 4 January 2022 and has declared the project fit for entry into commercial operation as on 4 January 2022. The cost of the project was Rs 1,065.51 crore.

The company recorded a consolidated net loss of Rs 441.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 as against net profit of Rs 17.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2020. The net sales rose 30.6% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) to Rs 2,855.52 crore in Q2 FY22.

Dilip Buildcon is one of the leading full-service infrastructure company with construction capabilities in roads & bridges, mining, water sanitation, sewage and dams with a presence in over 19 states.

Shares of Dilip Buildcon rose 0.21% to Rs 428.85 on BSE.

