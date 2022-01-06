Volumes soar at Mphasis Ltd counter

Mphasis Ltd clocked volume of 2.13 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 14.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15071 shares

Britannia Industries Ltd, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd, CESC Ltd, Supreme Petrochem Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 January 2022.

Mphasis Ltd clocked volume of 2.13 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 14.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15071 shares. The stock lost 2.37% to Rs.3,234.20. Volumes stood at 17478 shares in the last session.

Britannia Industries Ltd saw volume of 31719 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 6.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5028 shares. The stock dropped 0.41% to Rs.3,643.50. Volumes stood at 4296 shares in the last session.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd clocked volume of 2144 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 5.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 420 shares. The stock gained 0.51% to Rs.1,928.00. Volumes stood at 270 shares in the last session.

CESC Ltd witnessed volume of 3.64 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.22 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.85% to Rs.92.10. Volumes stood at 81155 shares in the last session.

Supreme Petrochem Ltd registered volume of 10911 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3902 shares. The stock rose 2.33% to Rs.740.40. Volumes stood at 13410 shares in the last session.

