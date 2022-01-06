L&T bags large order from multiple clients

-
ALSO READ
Larsen & Toubro invests USD 2 mn in Intelliflux Controls
L&T Construction secures repeat order from State Water & Sanitation Mission Uttar Pradesh
Larsen & Toubro Infotech completes acquisition of Cuelogic Technologies
Shares trade higher; IT stocks in demand
Larsen & Toubro to distribute Kemroc products in India
-
Larsen & Toubro on Thursday announced that the company's Water & Effluent Treatment business has secured a slew of orders from various clients.According L&T's classification, the value of 'large' contracts lies between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.
The Department of Water Supply and Sanitation, Punjab awarded two EPC orders for the bulk supply of treated water to 10 lakh people across 412 villages and 15 dhanies in the Fazilka and Ferozepur districts of Punjab on a DBOT (Design Build Operate Transfer) basis.
The aggregate scope of work comprises design & construction of raw water intake systems, storage & sedimentation tanks, water treatment plants of a total capacity of 114 MLD, clear water reservoirs with pumphouse, supply Et laying of transmission pipelines, and associated Electromechanical Et Instrumentation works. The project also involves automation works that include measurement of inflow an outflow water quantity and quality through suitable SCADA & other instrumentation works.
Meanwhile, L&T also announced that the Odisha Government has given a repeat EPC order for executing underground pipeline irrigation system for the Rengali Right Irrigation Project (Phase-I).
Under the project, water for irrigation to 24,063 Ha. of Culturable Command Area (CCA) and 26,334 Ha. of Command Area Development (CAD) is envisaged for the Dhenkanal and Cuttack districts of Odisha by way of gravity flow taken from the Rengali Right Bank Canal and its distributaries. The scope includes survey, design, procurement, construction and installing various diameter pipelines and all allied works.
In addition to these, the business also secured add-on orders from the Uttar Pradesh State Water & Sanitation mission to implement various rural water supply projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide Functional House Tap Connection (FHTC) in the state. The business is already executing water supply schemes in the districts of Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakhoot, Gonda, Varanasi, Sonbhadra, Balrampur and Shravasti for the same client.
The company's consolidated net profit fell 67% to Rs 1,819.45 crore on 12% increase in net sales to Rs 34,772.90 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) were trading 1.13% lower at Rs 1,926.20 on BSE. L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU