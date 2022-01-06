L&T bags large order from multiple clients

Larsen & Toubro on Thursday announced that the company's Water & Effluent Treatment business has secured a slew of orders from various clients.

According L&T's classification, the value of 'large' contracts lies between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

The Department of Water Supply and Sanitation, Punjab awarded two EPC orders for the bulk supply of treated water to 10 lakh people across 412 villages and 15 dhanies in the Fazilka and Ferozepur districts of Punjab on a DBOT (Design Build Operate Transfer) basis.

The aggregate scope of work comprises design & construction of raw water intake systems, storage & sedimentation tanks, water treatment plants of a total capacity of 114 MLD, clear water reservoirs with pumphouse, supply Et laying of transmission pipelines, and associated Electromechanical Et Instrumentation works. The project also involves automation works that include measurement of inflow an outflow water quantity and quality through suitable SCADA & other instrumentation works.

Meanwhile, L&T also announced that the Odisha Government has given a repeat EPC order for executing underground pipeline irrigation system for the Rengali Right Irrigation Project (Phase-I).

Under the project, water for irrigation to 24,063 Ha. of Culturable Command Area (CCA) and 26,334 Ha. of Command Area Development (CAD) is envisaged for the Dhenkanal and Cuttack districts of Odisha by way of gravity flow taken from the Rengali Right Bank Canal and its distributaries. The scope includes survey, design, procurement, construction and installing various diameter pipelines and all allied works.

In addition to these, the business also secured add-on orders from the Uttar Pradesh State Water & Sanitation mission to implement various rural water supply projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide Functional House Tap Connection (FHTC) in the state. The business is already executing water supply schemes in the districts of Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakhoot, Gonda, Varanasi, Sonbhadra, Balrampur and Shravasti for the same client.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 67% to Rs 1,819.45 crore on 12% increase in net sales to Rs 34,772.90 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) were trading 1.13% lower at Rs 1,926.20 on BSE. L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services.

