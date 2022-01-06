Swan Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

IFB Industries Ltd, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd, Filatex India Ltd and Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 January 2022.

Swan Energy Ltd spiked 14.41% to Rs 168.75 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33841 shares in the past one month.

IFB Industries Ltd surged 11.95% to Rs 1263.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6178 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 508 shares in the past one month.

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd soared 8.50% to Rs 91.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

Filatex India Ltd advanced 7.01% to Rs 112.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd jumped 6.34% to Rs 404.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 67186 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19738 shares in the past one month.

