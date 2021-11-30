Dilip Buildcon declared L-1 bidder for Himachal-based project

-
Dilip Buildcon said that it has been declared as lowest (L-1) bidder for the tender floated by the Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) for a project in the state of Himachal Pradesh.
The project involves construction of tunnels, bridges and formation works, including slope protection works and allied works in connection with Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Beri new railway line in district Bilaspur of Himachal Pradesh State on EPC mode.
The bid project cost is Rs 636.98 crore and the completion period is 24 months.
Dilip Buildcon is one of the leading full-service infrastructure company with construction capabilities in roads & bridges, mining, water sanitation, sewage and dams with a presence in over 19 states.
The company recorded a consolidated net loss of Rs 444.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 as against net profit of Rs 8.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2020. Sales rose 30.59% YoY to Rs 2855.52 crore in Q2 FY22.
The scrip surged 6.49% to end at Rs 522.75 on the BSE.
