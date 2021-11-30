Volumes spurt at Shriram City Union Finance Ltd counter

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd notched up volume of 2.82 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 15.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18255 shares

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd, Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd, ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd, Team Lease Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 November 2021.

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd notched up volume of 2.82 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 15.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18255 shares. The stock rose 12.38% to Rs.2,180.70. Volumes stood at 20449 shares in the last session.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd saw volume of 1.34 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13867 shares. The stock increased 6.47% to Rs.2,172.15. Volumes stood at 14940 shares in the last session.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd saw volume of 3.22 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 66935 shares. The stock increased 5.92% to Rs.112.70. Volumes stood at 90551 shares in the last session.

ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd witnessed volume of 1.84 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 40081 shares. The stock increased 13.22% to Rs.2,737.45. Volumes stood at 26511 shares in the last session.

Team Lease Services Ltd clocked volume of 1.27 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34140 shares. The stock gained 9.38% to Rs.4,285.30. Volumes stood at 13082 shares in the last session.

